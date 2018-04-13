What do politicians, analysts say about Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification?

In this file photo taken on December 4, 2017 ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif waves as he leaves an accountability court after a personal appearance to face corruption charges in Islamabad - AFP

The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the case pertaining to the duration of disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution. The apex court ruled that those disqualified under this article will be unable to contest elections for life.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) and along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen will no longer be allowed to contest elections.

Politicians and analysts have weighed on the impact of this verdict on Nawaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

‘Judicial decision barred popular leader from serving country’ - Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N president and Punjab Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said that the judicial decision had barred a popular national leader from serving the country.

Shehbaz added: “Nawaz Sharif is not the name of a person. Rather he represents a philosophy and an ideology of public service, supremacy of constitution and respect of vote. A leader like him does not need any formal office to continue guiding his party and serving his people.”



The PML-N president further said that the party believed in the supremacy of law and the neutrality of its arbiters. “Despite the judicial verdict, PML-N will continue to be the largest political party of the country under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif.”

‘PML-N needs to win with a majority in elections’ - Mazhar Abbas

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said this was a very important decision which would have political implications, adding that the reaction from the PML-N and PTI would be important. According to Abbas, the narrative of Nawaz Sharif would intensify following the verdict.

“Nawaz Sharif has burnt all his boats and he now needs the PML-N to win with a majority in the next elections.”

‘PML-N narrative will become more aggressive’ - Talat Hussain

Senior journalist and host of Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Talat Hussain said following the verdict the narrative of the PML-N would become more aggressive. According to Hussain, the verdict would not only have an impact on the PML-N but also those members who were considering leaving the party.

The senior journalist emphasised that those close to Nawaz Sharif would not accept this verdict.

“There is a possibility that the PML-N might boycott the elections to delegitimize them. But it is my own opinion they would need to see how strong they are as a party. When parties boycott the electoral process they suffer.”



‘Nawaz knocked on Supreme Court’s door’ - Khursheed Shah

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah said this was the same article given to the country by Zia-ul-Haq when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

According to Shah, opposition parties wanted Parliament to decide the fate of this case but despite repeated requests, Nawaz Sharif did not accept this and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell the politicians of this country that democracy and politics can only work if the supremacy of Parliament is accepted.”

‘Verdict according to the constitution’ - Hamid Mir

Senior journalist and host of Geo News programme Capital Talk, Hamid Mir said that during the 18th Amendment opposition parties had called on Nawaz Sharif to abolish or change Article 62(1)(f) but he did not listen.

“If Parlaiment does not finish 62(1)(f) then the Supreme Court has to decide under this. The verdict is according to the constitution.”

‘Political opponents should be in fear’ - Marriyum Aurangzeb

State Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that following the verdict a new era of Nawaz Sharif’s politics had begun which should be feared by the PML-N’s political opponents.

Marriyum said an elected prime minister had been disqualified for life on an incomplete trial.

“An elected prime minister is disqualified and verdicts and trials come later. His trial is still underway at the NAB court.”

‘Nawaz should apologise’ - Aga Siraj Durrani

Sindh Assembly speaker, Aga Siraj Durrani called on Nawaz Sharif to apologise and agree that what he said was wrong.

“He [Nawaz] has disgraced our institutions internationally.”

‘Punishment should not have been for life’ - Manzoor Wasan

Sindh Minister, Manzoor Wasan said the decision of the Supreme Court has to be accepted.

“In my opinion, the punishment should not have been for life.”