Friday Apr 13 2018
Nisar meets CM Punjab, discusses party matters: sources

Friday Apr 13, 2018

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar met with Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, sources informed on Friday.

As per sources, the meeting between the two senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders continued for two hours.

During the meeting, Nisar and CM Punjab discussed issues pertaining to the party.

Sources said that the two leaders also exchanged views over the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for life, according to the Supreme Court verdict announced today.

Sources said that the two leaders discussed matters related to the Karachi visit.

Earlier this week, speculation was rife that the senior disgruntled PML-N leader will join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PPP leader Nabil Gabol had claimed that recently Nisar met with Imran Khan, however, the news was denied by Nisar's spokesman.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the verdict, which sealed the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the said article. 

