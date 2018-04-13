Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari on Friday announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will include a plan of Bahawalpur and South Punjab province to its manifesto for elections.

Holding a press conference here, Leghari said some of their fellows from South Punjab have resigned from their National Assembly membership, but the PML-N would handle this sudden political stunt in a positive manner for it has always dreamed of development in South Punjab.

Previous rulers neglected South Punjab, PML-N made it priority: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif reiterates PML-N’s commitment to South Punjab in meeting with MNAs, MPAs

On Monday, eight PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab announced quitting the ruling party. Those deserting the PML-N included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

Leghari said that his party not only got resolutions pertaining to South Punjab passed, but Bahawalpur as well. "Projects pertaining to every field including health, education, communications and irrigation are being completed in southern Punjab."

The minister said that 37 per cent of Punjab budget was spent on development projects in southern parts of the province. "South Punjab has annual budget of Rs206 billion," Leghari added.

He further said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had stayed in South Punjab during devastation caused by massive floods in 2010.

