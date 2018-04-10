Previous rulers neglected South Punjab, PML-N made it priority: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his party’s commitment to the cause of South Punjab.



In a meeting with members of the national and provincial assembly earlier today, Shehbaz said the previous governments neglected South Punjab and manipulated slogans for a new province to achieve political gains.

The PML-N, in contrast, made the region its top priority, to the extent of getting resolutions accepted in Punjab Assembly to make South Punjab, Bahawalpur a separate province, he pointed out.

The chief minister added that the ruling party dedicated billions of rupees to the betterment and prosperity of the people of South Punjab.

Among the MPAs and MNAs who called on Shehbaz were Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Sardar Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa.

The assembly members reiterated full confidence in Shehbaz’s leadership, and acknowledged the PML-N’s commitment to the development of South Punjab.