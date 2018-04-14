Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
Web Desk

MQM-P’s Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani joins PSP

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

MQM-P’s member Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani. Photo: File

KARACHI: Another Mutahhida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani has joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). 

Qaimkhani formally announced his decision in a press conference with PSP leader Mustafa Kamal at Pakistan House earlier today. 

The former excise and taxation minister for Sindh is the first MQM-Pakistan Bahadurabad faction leader to join the PSP. 

He joins the ranks of MPA Saleem Bandhani and MQM members NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam along with MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined PSP.

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi PSP. Qureshi belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P.

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP whereas on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced the same.

Before them, on March 28, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship. 

