Seems country’s biggest problem is whether I get party ticket or not: Nisar

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

The PML-N leader was replying to a comment by party leader Maryam Nawaz issued on Friday, in which she mocked people “not hopeful of getting tickets from the PML-N” who want to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar remarked on Saturday that it seems that the country's biggest problem is whether he gets party ticket for the upcoming elections or not.

Nisar's statement comes after a comment by Maryam Nawaz on Friday, in which she criticised people “not hopeful of getting tickets from the PML-N” wanting to join rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maryam said this in response to reports that the disgruntled leader might join PTI. The former first daughter also said that efforts were made to break the PML-N for the past one year, adding that some lawmakers from her party were "shuffled."

Wasn't possible to defeat Nawaz in elections so disqualified for life, says Maryam

Whenever efforts were made to weaken Nawaz, he was strengthened more than ever, the former first daughter says

While responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz claims he said: "Who has asked for a party ticket? Every second day statements are made pertaining who all will be given party tickets.

"The question of ticket arises when someone wants it," Nisar remarked, adding that he has been involved in politics since the last 35 years and has yet to submit a request to get party tickets.

"I hope God doesn't bring the time where I will be dependent on someone's ticket. My strength is my faith in God and people of my constituency, who have supported me since 1985," he added.

Nisar has also in the past publicly expressed reservations with senior PML-N leadership.

He also refused to part of a new cabinet after Nawaz Sharif, the then PML-N president, was disqualified as prime minister.

