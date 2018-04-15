Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI delegation to meet Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz leaders today

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

South Punjab leaders during their press conference on Monday. Photo: Geo News 

LAHORE: A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will meet leaders from south Punjab today who have defected from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as part of their demand to have a separate province.

The PTI delegation is expected to be led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the party's senior leader and MNA from Multan. 

Following the meeting, leaders of both sides are expected to address a joint press conference.

Last Monday, eight PML-N lawmakers, including six MNAs and two MPAs, parted ways with the ruling party and announced the launch of a mass movement — Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz  — to make southern Punjab a separate province.

The PTI has supported the demand of a new province, which jolted the ruling party.

On Friday, Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari announced that the PML-N will include Bahawalpur and South Punjab province issues in its manifesto for the upcoming elections.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Leghari, who hails from south Punjab's DG Khan district, said some of their fellows have resigned in protest but the PML-N would handle this sudden political stunt in a positive manner for it has always dreamed of development in South Punjab.

PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

The minister says 37 per cent of Punjab budget is spent on development projects in southern parts of province

Similarly, while inaugurating a development project in Bahawalpur on Saturday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all political parties should sit together and decide on calls for the formation of new provinces.

With general elections expected in July or August, political alliances are shifting across the board. 

