Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

MULTAN: A labourer was rescued on Sunday from a 100-feet deep well in Multan, rescue teams told Geo News.

The labourer, identified as Munawar, had fallen into the well located in the Budhla Santt area of Multan. The area residents then called rescue teams to the site.

The rescue teams shifted the labourer to Nishtar Hospital after safely rescuing him from the well.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that Munawar is a resident of Mouza Turpai.

He said that rescuers conducted a safe operation and evacuated him from the well, besides shifting him to the Nishtar hospital.