pakistan
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Army condemns firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor. Photo: Geo News file 

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday condemned the firing incidents at the residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the residence of Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan earlier today.

“Firing incident at the residence of Mr Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan is condemnable,” said the military's media wing.

“All stakeholders should ensure [a] secure environment for [the] effective functioning of the state institutions and continue the efforts to consolidate improving peace and stability.”

Shots fired at Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar arrived at the residence after the incident; CM Punjab takes notice, seeks report from IG

A statement by the apex court had revealed that the judge's Model Town residence was struck by bullets first late last night and then again early morning today.

The judge's house is located very close to the residence of the Punjab chief minister and his son MNA Hamza Shehbaz, where there is visible police presence throughout the day.

'Sicilian mafia tactics'

Following the incident, reports of condemnations poured in with the legal community announcing to wear black armbands in protest tomorrow.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Twitter that these "Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurise senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy".

He added that the PTI stands firmly behind the judiciary and rule of law.

Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

'CJP asked to withdraw strike in public interest'

Similarly, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Zardari called for a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

Later on, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi released a condemnation message and directed for the early arrest of those responsible.

In her condemnation, State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said such anarchists should be unveiled as soon as possible. 

High-profile judge

Justice Ahsan often spends the weekend in Lahore, his hometown, where he, along with the chief justice, presides over several cases related to public welfare issues and other matters at the Lahore registry.

Justice Ahsan is also the monitoring judge of the ongoing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was part of the bench which disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case last year.

He has also remained as the chief justice of the Lahore High Court. 

