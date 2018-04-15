Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Supreme Court Bar Association President Kaleem Khursheed on Sunday withdrew a strike call by bar councils across Pakistan to protest over firing incidents at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Bar councils across the country withdrew a strike call in protest of firing incidents at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar's request on Sunday, said Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kaleem Khursheed.



A statement by the apex court, earlier today, had revealed that the judge's Model Town residence was struck by bullets first late last night and then again early morning today.

"The chief justice has asked to withdraw the strike call in the larger public interest," said SCBA President Kaleem Khursheed.

The chief justice had appealed to all bar councils to withdraw the strike which was scheduled for tomorrow, according to a spokesperson of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Nisar had requested the legal fraternity to attend the courts tomorrow for 'the sake of dispensation of justice to litigants whose cases are already fixed for hearing tomorrow in different courts.'

"Litigant parties will come from far-flung areas to attend courts, therefore, the strike will not only suffer routine court proceedings but also hurt the expectations of people," said a statement issued by the apex court.

The chief justice had also extended his thanks and gratitude to all bar councils for their 'unflinching support for standing with Supreme Court during difficult moments.'

'Sicilian mafia tactics'

Following the incident, reports of condemnations poured in with the legal community announcing to wear black armbands in protest tomorrow.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Twitter that these "Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurise senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy".

He added that the PTI stands firmly behind the judiciary and rule of law.

Similarly, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Zardari called for a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

Later on, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi released a condemnation message and directed for the early arrest of those responsible.

In her condemnation, State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said such anarchists should be unveiled as soon as possible.

High-profile judge

Justice Ahsan often spends the weekend in Lahore, his hometown, where he, along with the chief justice, presides over several cases related to public welfare issues and other matters at the Lahore registry.



Justice Ahsan is also the monitoring judge of the ongoing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was part of the bench which disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case last year.

He has also remained as the chief justice of the Lahore High Court.