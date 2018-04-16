JIT formed to probe firing at SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed Sunday to probe the firing incidents at a Supreme Court judge's residence earlier the same day, here in the city.

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Shots fired at Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar arrived at the residence after the incident; CM Punjab takes notice, seeks report from IG

According to a spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, the JIT, to be headed by additional inspector-general of police (IG) Muhammad Tahir, will comprise Sultan Chaudhry, the deputy inspector-general for investigation, alongside representatives from the Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (IS), and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Officers of the Special Branch and Forensics Agency will also be part of the team.

Initial probe report issued 

As per the initial investigation report issued by the police, Pakistan Rangers VIP Venue shift in-charge Naik Abdur Razzaq reported — at around 10:45 PM on April 14 — that a stray bullet hit the upper collar of the main gate of a house in H Block Model Town in Lahore.

"Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Crime Scene Unit was called to process the incident to analyze it forensically," the investigation report said.

"They collected the evidence (data, photographs, and bullet slug)."

Pakistan Army condemns firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

'Firing incident at the residence of Mr Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan is condemnable'

Makhdoom Saad, the Forensic Scientist Crime Scene Investigator, said a report on the incident shall be furnished on Monday.

As per the Crime Scene Unit's (CSU) preliminary spatial observations, the bullet could be stray and in the final stage of its parabolic trajectory fired from a distance, the report said. It added that a search operation has been conducted on the probable direction of the bullet trajectory.

The PFSA's Fire Arms and Tool Marks (FATM) department will provide a detailed forensic report once an analysis of the submitted evidence is completed.

High-profile judge

Justice Ahsan often spends the weekend in Lahore, his hometown, where he, along with the chief justice, presides over several cases related to public welfare issues and other matters at the Lahore registry.

Justice Ahsan is also the monitoring judge of the ongoing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was part of the bench that disqualified the ex-premier in the Panama Papers case last year.

He has also remained the chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

