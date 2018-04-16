Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 16, 2018

In this file photo from August 23, 2014, Fawad Alam plays a shot against Sri Lanka – AFP  

After not being selected in Pakistan’s squad for the Test series against England and Ireland, Fawad Alam tweeted that he would be cheering for the team from home.

“Congrats to all members of the squad. I will be cheering for all of you from home. With team efforts and Allah ke hukum se (order of Allah) Pakistan will win InshAllah.”

32-year-old Alam who has performed well in first-class matches was excluded from the national cricket team. His exclusion has been questioned by former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram saying this was ‘beyond comprehension’.

The left-hand batsman played his last Test match against New Zealand in 2009.

On Sunday a 16-member squad was announced for the England and Ireland Test series. The squad includes nine batsmen including Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Saad Ali and Usman Salahuddin. 

More From Sports:

Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

 Updated 4 hours ago
Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

 Updated 17 hours ago
Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

 Updated 18 hours ago
Poor Fawad Alam neglected once again!

Poor Fawad Alam neglected once again!

 Updated 20 hours ago
PCB announces 16-member squad for England, Ireland series

PCB announces 16-member squad for England, Ireland series

 Updated yesterday
Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeaten

Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeaten

 Updated yesterday
Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for Liverpool

Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for Liverpool

 Updated yesterday
Pakistani wrestler Butt reveals his tactic to beat Indian opponent in CWG 2018

Pakistani wrestler Butt reveals his tactic to beat Indian opponent in CWG 2018

 Updated 2 days ago
PSB assures cash reward for Inam Butt, other medalists of CWG2018

PSB assures cash reward for Inam Butt, other medalists of CWG2018

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM