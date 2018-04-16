Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

In this file photo from August 23, 2014, Fawad Alam plays a shot against Sri Lanka – AFP

After not being selected in Pakistan’s squad for the Test series against England and Ireland, Fawad Alam tweeted that he would be cheering for the team from home.



“Congrats to all members of the squad. I will be cheering for all of you from home. With team efforts and Allah ke hukum se (order of Allah) Pakistan will win InshAllah.”

32-year-old Alam who has performed well in first-class matches was excluded from the national cricket team. His exclusion has been questioned by former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram saying this was ‘beyond comprehension’.

The left-hand batsman played his last Test match against New Zealand in 2009.

On Sunday a 16-member squad was announced for the England and Ireland Test series. The squad includes nine batsmen including Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Saad Ali and Usman Salahuddin.