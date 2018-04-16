Can't connect right now! retry
CJP declines Punjab govt’s request to enhance judges’ security

Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request of the Punjab Government to enhance the security of judges after two firing incidents were reported at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence in Lahore yesterday. Photo: Geo News file
 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday declined a request by the Punjab government to enhance the security of judges.

A notification by the apex court stated that in the backdrop of yesterday’s firing incidents at the residence of Honourable Justice Ijazul Ansan, the government of Punjab wanted to enhance the security of judges. The request was declined by the chief justice who stated that judges do not need additional or extra security other than routine.

However, according to the notification, the chief justice stated that overall security should be improved to benefit common people. 

Earlier on Monday during the hearing of a case related to the Football Federation of Pakistan, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that there was no development as yet into the firing incidents at the residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence which took place a day earlier. 

No development yet in probe into firing at Justice Ahsan's residence: CJP

Justice Nisar says he's looking into the incidents of firing at the Lahore residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of the Supreme Court judge a day earlier. A first information report (FIR) was consequently filed against unidentified persons, with charges comprising attempted murder as well as a violation of the anti-terrorism act.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed on Sunday to probe into the matter. A spokesperson for the Government of Punjab said the JIT would be headed by additional inspector-general of police (IG) Muhammad Tahir and comprise Sultan Chaudhry, the deputy inspector-general for investigation, alongside representatives from the Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (IS), and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Officers of the Special Branch and Forensics Agency will also be part of the team.


