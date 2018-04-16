Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
Adnan Malik

FIA declares SP Junaid Arshad 'most wanted' proclaimed offender

By
Adnan Malik

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Pictured is suspended police officer Junaid Arshad. — Geo News

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime wing has declared suspended superintendent police (SP) Junaid Arshad a "most wanted" proclaimed offender, in a case registered against him for uploading objectionable pictures and videos of his wife on social media.

According to the FIA, Arshad had not been allowed by his first wife to marry another woman, at which the suspended police officer had created a fake account of his wife on a social networking site, through his friend's help.

The accused had uploaded objectionable pictures and videos of his wife using the fake account. At this, the FIA had registered a case against Arshad on a complaint filed by his wife last year.

But the accused had managed to slip away after a court turned down his bail plea.

It is now that the FIA Cybercrime Circle Lahore has added Arshad's name to its list of "most wanted" proclaimed offenders. FIA officials have also sought assistance from other law enforcement agencies for the arrest of the absconder.

Comments

