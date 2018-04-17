PM to reach London today for commonwealth meeting

Pakistan's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/Files

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive here in the city later today to lead Pakistan's delegation to the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 being held from April 18-20, 2018.



The main theme of the conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.” The event will also provide an opportunity to meet other Commonwealth leaders and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

Abbasi will participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines.



On the other hand, Abbasi, during his stay in London, will call on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales, and meet the British leadership as well.

Speaking to APP, Syed Ibne Abbas, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, said CHOGM 2018 was a "good opportunity" for Pakistan to highlight its achievements in diverse areas such as economy and development.

Referring to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in context of conveying a message to the world that Pakistan was open for investment, Abbas said the CHOGM was a good platform to do so.

Further, the high commissioner informed APP that Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Pervaiz Malik, the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Commerce, respectively, will attend various forums of CHOGM.

The Commonwealth's current membership comprises 53 member states that reflect world diversity. It provides a market of over 2.2 billion people, spread across all six continents, covering nearly a quarter of the world’s land mass, and a combined GDP of GBP 6.9 trillion.



Pakistan's participation in CHOGM 2018 would provide an opportunity to highlight the advances it has made, as well as its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment, and trade.