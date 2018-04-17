Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalised in London, radiotherapy to go on for another two weeks

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes. — Geo News FILE

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has been hospitalised in London since past two days.

She was initially taken to the hospital's emergency, however, the former first lady's condition is said to have stabilised after treatment.

The former first lady has been shifted to a hospital room. She is likely to remain hospitalised for her radiotherapy for another two weeks.

Begum Kulsoom has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes in the middle of last year.

She has underwent a total of six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the past seven months.

On March 6, doctors treating the former prime minister's wife had noted the reappearance of tumour nodes.

The former premier’s wife was diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017.

Kulsoom had left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup — on the day when her nomination papers for the NA-120 constituency were accepted amid much political hype. 

