PM reaches London to attend Commonwealth conference

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the United Kingdom Wednesday morning to lead the Pakistani delegation in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018, Geo News reported.



Abbasi was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas and David Pearey, the special representative of the British Foreign Minister, at Heathrow Airport upon his arrival in London.



The conference — which is set to commence April 18, 2018, and will continue for two days — will be a wonderful opportunity to promote Pakistan as a lucrative place to invest in.

Abbasi will participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines. Further, during his stay in London, he is also scheduled to call on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales, and meet the British leadership as well.

The main theme of the conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.”

Speaking to APP earlier yesterday, the Pakistani High Commissioner said CHOGM 2018 was a "good opportunity" for Pakistan to highlight its achievements in diverse areas such as economy and development.



Pakistan's participation in CHOGM 2018 would provide an opportunity to highlight the advances it has made, as well as its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment, and trade.