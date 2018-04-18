Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
APP
,
Web Desk

PM reaches London to attend Commonwealth conference

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the United Kingdom Wednesday morning to lead the Pakistani delegation in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018, Geo News reported.

Abbasi was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas and David Pearey, the special representative of the British Foreign Minister, at Heathrow Airport upon his arrival in London.

The conference — which is set to commence April 18, 2018, and will continue for two days — will be a wonderful opportunity to promote Pakistan as a lucrative place to invest in.

Abbasi will participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines. Further, during his stay in London, he is also scheduled to call on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales, and meet the British leadership as well.

PM to reach London today for commonwealth meeting

Abbasi will participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines

The main theme of the conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.”

Speaking to APP earlier yesterday, the Pakistani High Commissioner said CHOGM 2018 was a "good opportunity" for Pakistan to highlight its achievements in diverse areas such as economy and development.

Pakistan's participation in CHOGM 2018 would provide an opportunity to highlight the advances it has made, as well as its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment, and trade.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 51 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated an hour ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated an hour ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 42 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM