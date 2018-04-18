Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Nawaz's London visit shouldn't be excuse to avoid accountability: PTI

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's visit to Britain "should not become an excuse to escape accountability", the spokesperson for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) warned Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said Sharif's trip to London alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz was concerning, especially considering the ongoing court matters.

The ex-premier will be leaving for London today, according to a family spokesperson, to visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, his ailing wife who is critically ill and has been in the hospital for the past few days.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to fly out to London today

'Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is critically ill and admitted to a hospital since the past few days'

"The proceedings of the accountability court are now in their final stages," Chaudhry claimed.

"Nawaz [and his daughter] travelling abroad gives birth to suspicions that he is attempting to escape the court's ruling.

The PTI member highlighted how it was pertinent to make sure that the process of accountability should not be impacted and that the "primary accused" does not flee.

The former PM's visit to London to see his "wife shouldn't become an excuse [for him] to escape," Chaudhry stressed, saying that the father of Sharif's son-in-law also "ran away under the pretence of sickness".

He was referring to former minister for finance Ishaq Dar.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 50 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated an hour ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated an hour ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 41 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM