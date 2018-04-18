CJP orders authorities to present Faisal Raza Abidi over 'anti-judiciary' remarks

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered on Wednesday the relevant authorities to present former senator Faisal Raza Abidi before the apex court at the next hearing.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered on Wednesday the relevant authorities to present former senator Faisal Raza Abidi before the apex court at the next hearing.

Hearing a contempt case against Abidi, a three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by the CJP remarked: “Faisal Raza Abidi should be brought before the court at the next hearing".

On Tuesday, the apex court had issued a notice to Abidi over his alleged use of derogatory language against the judiciary on a private television channel a few days ago.

Reprimanding the lawyer of the private television channel for airing such contemptuous content, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: “The private television channel should be ashamed. Is this what freedom of expression entails? Had the channel not seen the programme before the show was aired?”

Responding to this, the lawyer of the private channel shared that the channel accepts its fault for airing the content. “If it were your fault then you should submit a reply a court,” the chief justice remarked.

The lawyer shared that the channel has issued an official apology, adding that the anchorperson of the show has been fired as well.

Over this, the CJP observed: “Is this how you apologise? You do a programme and then apologise. We don’t accept your apology.”

In 2014, former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Faisal Raza Abidi had announced his resignation from the Upper House after almost five years. He also served as the Karachi division President of PPP but later stepped down from the post.

The court adjourned the case hearing till May 3.

