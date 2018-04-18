Can't connect right now! retry
Saad Rafique’s property dealings found to be ‘suspicious’, says DG NAB

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem remarked on Wednesday that the property dealings of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique have been found to be ‘suspicious’. Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem remarked on Wednesday that the property dealings of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique have been found to be ‘suspicious’.

While speaking to media, he said that NAB has not leaked any documents regarding any political leader, adding that NAB will continue to work earnestly and uncover the truth in front of everyone.

Responding to a question related to former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema, Saleem said the suspect has been remanded by the court and is being investigated in more than one case.

After initiating the probe into Paragon Housing Society, we found out that Cheema and his family members were illegally benefitting from their involvement in a public sector scheme. 

“The bank accounts of Ahad Cheema and his family members went up considerably.”

Ashiana scam: Court extends Cheema, other suspects' physical remand until April 26

NAB is investigating allegations that Cheema, by misuse of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers

He also remarked that he can’t comment on NAB’s ongoing investigations till they are complete. 

“I assure you that merit will prevail,” he said. “NAB will continue to work without fear and focus only on cases. We will continue to work hard to achieve results.”

On Tuesday, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of  Cheema and Chief Executive Officer Bismillah Engineering Shahid Shafiq until April 26 in the Ashiana Housing scam case.

NAB is investigating allegations that Cheema, by misuse of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract.

The NAB had launched an investigation against the management, officers, and officials of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), management and owners of Lahore Casa Developers, officers and officials of the LDA after the government cancelled the award of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme to the successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

