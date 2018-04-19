Gujrat man attacks nieces with acid over ‘personal enmity’

GUJRAT: A man, identified as Abdul Qudoos, allegedly attacked his two nieces and their friend with acid in the Dang district of Gujrat Thursday morning.



The three girls, who are said to be students of the University of Gujrat, were waiting at a bus stop to go to university when the Qudoos and his accomplices, Danish and Owais, approached them and threw acid.

The girls were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital where they are being treated at the burn unit.

One of the victims is said to have suffered 28 per cent physical damage, hospital officials said, adding that the other two girls sustained minor injuries.

Police said that the attack was a result of personal enmity, while sources revealed that Qudoos attacked his sister’s daughters as his sister had run away from their house years ago and gotten married on her own accord.

According to reports, one of the suspects, Owais, was apprehended by passers-by and later handed over to the police. He is in custody and under investigation, according to police.

A case has been registered and police are conducting operations to arrest Qudoos and Danish.

One of the suspects Owais was apprehended by passersby and handed to the police. Photo: Geo News

Following the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had taken notice of it and directed the district police officer to submit a report on the matter.

The CM also ordered authorities concerned to take immediate action against the men involved in the case. He has also directed for the best medical facilities to be provided to the survivors of the attack.

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier this week, 143 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire in Pakistan last year.

