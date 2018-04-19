Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Gujrat man attacks nieces with acid over ‘personal enmity’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

GUJRAT: A man, identified as Abdul Qudoos, allegedly attacked his two nieces and their friend with acid in the Dang district of Gujrat Thursday morning.

The three girls, who are said to be students of the University of Gujrat, were waiting at a bus stop to go to university when the Qudoos and his accomplices, Danish and Owais, approached them and threw acid. 

The girls were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital where they are being treated at the burn unit.

One of the victims is said to have suffered 28 per cent physical damage, hospital officials said, adding that the other two girls sustained minor injuries.

Police said that the attack was a result of personal enmity, while sources revealed that Qudoos attacked his sister’s daughters as his sister had run away from their house years ago and gotten married on her own accord.

According to reports, one of the suspects, Owais, was apprehended by passers-by and later handed over to the police. He is in custody and under investigation, according to police.

A case has been registered and police are conducting operations to arrest Qudoos and Danish. 

One of the suspects Owais was apprehended by passersby and handed to the police. Photo: Geo News 

Following the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had taken notice of it and directed the district police officer to submit a report on the matter. 

The CM also ordered authorities concerned to take immediate action against the men involved in the case. He has also directed for the best medical facilities to be provided to the survivors of the attack. 

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier this week, 143 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire in Pakistan last year. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

Updated 4 minutes ago
PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

 Updated 2 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Updated an hour ago
Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM