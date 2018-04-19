FO rejects Modi’s claims of surgical strikes across LoC

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Foreign Office has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim regarding ‘surgical strikes’ across the Line of Control, calling it false and baseless.

During a weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan has openly condemned the claims of surgical strikes and that India tried to inform Pakistan before launching the alleged strikes in September 2016. He added repetition does not change false claims into truth.

Dr Faisal was referring to Modi’s claims made while addressing a session in London recently, when he said India waited to inform Pakistan about “the operation that was launched in 2016”. Modi also said that they carried out the attack after Indian soldiers were killed in an attack from the Pakistani side of the LoC.

While retaliating to the claims at Thursday’s briefing, the Pakistani foreign office spokesperson said the whole world knew who the terrorists are and who their head is. He said India is supporting terrorism in Pakistan and their spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s custody with Pakistan is a proof of who had been carrying out terrorist activities.

According to Dr Faisal, Jadhav was a proof of state terrorism being carried out by India.

However, he said, India’s jingoism aside, Pakistan knows how to defend itself.