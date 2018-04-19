Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

By
Zeeshan Shah

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Six-year-old Rabia left her home on Sunday and never returned. Photo: Geo News 

KARACHI: The DNA samples of two suspects held for the rape and murder of six-year-old Rabia have been sent to Jamshoro university laboratory for testing. 

Police officials said on Thursday that the investigation into the case will move further once the DNA test results are received within 10 days. 

The DNA samples of the two suspects — Fazal and Raheem — were acquired yesterday. They were transferred into police custody until April 25 by a court on Wednesday. 

Rabia's body was recovered from bushes near the Northern Bypass on Monday.

Rabia rape, murder suspects remanded into police custody

Case registered against over 150 protesters at Pirabad Police Station

The investigation officer told the court yesterday that the girl had gone missing from her house in Manghopir at 1pm on April 15, adding that the minor's grandfather had registered a case against three suspects later that day.

A postmortem report of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being strangled.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and several others injured after protesters demanding justice for Rabia clashed with the police near Kati Pahari.

A case was registered at Karachi's Pirabad Police Station against over 150 unidentified protesters on charges of attacking the police and terrorism.

'Want justice for my daughter'

One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

A six-year-old girl was reportedly strangulated after being raped in Manghopir area of the city

While speaking to media, Rabia's parents had remarked that the murderer should be taken to task.

"Two of my daughters went to the shop and only one returned," said Rabia's mother, adding "I want justice for my daughter."

My sister's murderer deserves the same fate as hers, Rabia's sister Ayesha shared.

Rabia's father said that he was going to bury the body when the area residents convinced him to stage a protest at Kati Pahari.

"I wanted to end the protest as the body was deteriorating in the heat," he remarked.

However, he shared that the suspects arrested by the police after protest also includes girl's maternal uncle Raheem Buksh.

