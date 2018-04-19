CJP orders withdrawal of security from individuals with no entitlement

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
Thursday Apr 19, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed inspector-generals of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad to take back security protocols from people who don't have privilege.

The chief justice has set a deadline of 24 hours for the inspector generals to implement the directives.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud has already submitted a report to the court on the issue.

Earlier, on March 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a written order against the possession of a bulletproof car by the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry. 

Cannot fix judicial system alone, CJP appeals to bar members in Peshawar

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar soothes bar members' reservations on Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan's departure

Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a petition against the provision of the government-maintained bulletproof car to Justice (retd) Chaudhry.

The IHC ruled that the retired judges can only get specified post-retirement benefits as mentioned in The Supreme Court Judges Leave, Pension and Privileges Order, 1999.

The benefits include retaining an official driver or orderly after leaving the office and, as per an amendment in 2016, round-the-clock posting of a security guard at the residence of a retired judge during their lifetime.

“The former Judges of the SCP are only entitled to the privileges provided under the supra presidential Order of 1997, therefore, anything contrary to the said order has no legal effect and same could not be announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan nor is anyone entitled to receive such benefit under the law,” wrote Justice Kayani.

