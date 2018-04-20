Govt decides not to put US diplomat's name on ECL: sources

CCTV footage shows vehicle of Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall moments before hitting two motorcyclists in Islamabad on April 7, 2018. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to not place the name of Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, a US diplomat whose vehicle's hit resulted in killing of a Pakistani youth in Islamabad, on the Exit Control List, sources informed Geo News Thursday.



The vehicle of Colonel Joseph, a defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital on April 7, killing one man, Ateeq Baig, on the spot and injuring another. The diplomat was let go by police after registration of a case.

Sources said the Ministry of Interior, after reviewing the matter, has decided not to put Colonel Joseph's name on the ECL citing that he has diplomatic immunity.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing a petition seeking placement of US diplomat's name on the ECL, observed that diplomatic immunity does not permit killing someone.

The father of the deceased youth had moved the IHC to order placement of Colonel Joseph's name on the ECL. He had taken the stance that Colonel Joseph, while intoxicated, hit his son and he died on the spot.

During Wednesday's hearing, the judge came down hard on the Islamabad Police for going soft on the diplomat. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that an alcohol test is the first thing to do in hit-and-run cases but the police, in this case, failed to follow procedure probably since they "trembled seeing a foreigner."

"When a Pakistani is involved in an accident, the police gets inside the vehicle [before anything else] to smell alcohol," the judge said.

With regards to the placement of the diplomat on ECL, the court ruled that the committee formed over the issue should decide the matter in five days.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that commissioner office has sent a request the Ministry of Interior to place name on ECL, to which the court ordered the ministry to categorically respond to the plea.

The IHC will resume hearing of the case on Tuesday.

The killing of the youngster had seen the summoning of US Ambassador David Hale to the Foreign Office.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua had lodged strong protest with the US envoy, who expressed grief over the incident and assured full cooperation from the US embassy in investigating the incident.

"Justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961," the Foreign Office had said in a statement issued later.