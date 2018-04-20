Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
AFP

No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in Copa del Rey final

By
AFP

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Barcelona's Denis Suarez (C) shoots at the goal guarded by Celta Vigo's Sergio Alvarez at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo. Photo: AFP
 

MADRID: Barcelona and Sevilla will know the success of their respective seasons is on the line when they go head to head in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The Cup would certainly have been third on Barca's list of priorities only a month ago, but the shattering Champions League defeat to Roma has altered perceptions of what might have otherwise have been a stellar campaign.

Unbeaten in La Liga and virtually certain to win the title, a domestic double may not be enough to remove the lingering disappointment from Rome, particularly if arch-rivals Real Madrid clinch their third consecutive European crown.

"I live with a little anxiety," Barca midfielder Philippe Coutinho said Thursday. "But it is a very important and very happy moment, playing a final only two or three months after arriving."

Another surprise loss this weekend would certainly settle the argument, even if it seems strange to declare a team under pressure six days after they marked the longest unbeaten run in La Liga history.

In moulding his team around organisation, hard work and the irrepressible Lionel Messi, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has steered this team away from the club's more free-flowing, attacking traditions.

He has proven a master of extraction, drawing the very best from a squad that unexpectedly lost one of its star strikers in Neymar last summer, and owns far less talent than its predecessors.

Sevilla have fewer questions to answer in terms of entertaintment. Since Vincenzo Montella took charge in December, they have beaten Atletico Madrid, twice, Manchester United and drawn with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

They have also conceded five goals at home to Real Betis and lost to minnows Alaves, Eibar and Leganes. In their draw against Barca, they shipped two goals in the 87th and 89th minutes.

"We know how they play, that they have quality and a fast counter-attack," Coutinho said. 

"The most important thing is to think about ourselves, how we have to play and what we should do to win."

Sitting seventh in the table and 17 points adrift of the top four, a trophy — particularly with a win over Barca — would diminish a disappointing league position and enhance their run to the Champions League quarter-finals. Lose, and there will be little left to cling onto.

"We have a great opportunity to win a title for the club," Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia said. "We have to think about the good things from this season.

"It is true we have not been consistent in the league but in the Champions League we have made history and in the cup we have the opportunity to lift a trophy."

While Barca, the defending champions, are chasing their 30th Copa del Rey triumph in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium's first tournament final, Sevilla are bidding to win their sixth, and first since 2010.

Barca fans are expected to jeer Spain's national anthem before kick-off amid ongoing political unrest between Catalonia and the Spanish government.

"I'm not going to say anything," Valverde said. "I just want the players to respect each other."

Atletico Madrid, who remain 12 points behind Barca in second place after a chastening 3-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Thursday, will look to make amends at home to fifth-placed Real Betis on Sunday while Celta Vigo and Valencia face off on Saturday.

Valencia sit three points behind Real Madrid, who will be using their well-timed weekend off to prepare for the first leg of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. 

Comments

More From Sports:

England to host 100-ball domestic competition from 2020

England to host 100-ball domestic competition from 2020

 Updated 12 hours ago
If I were captain, Fawad Alam would be in my Test team: Younis Khan

If I were captain, Fawad Alam would be in my Test team: Younis Khan

 Updated 14 hours ago
Bangladesh cricket drop six, freeze pay after poor year

Bangladesh cricket drop six, freeze pay after poor year

 Updated 17 hours ago
Afridi, Malik confirm participation for ICC World XI against Windies

Afridi, Malik confirm participation for ICC World XI against Windies

 Updated 20 hours ago
Fawad Alam ready for next challenge

Fawad Alam ready for next challenge

Updated 20 hours ago
17th Sindh Games kick off in Karachi

17th Sindh Games kick off in Karachi

Updated 19 hours ago
Djokovic saves 10 match points in 'real battle', Nadal's 'positive' start

Djokovic saves 10 match points in 'real battle', Nadal's 'positive' start

 Updated 24 hours ago
Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint

Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint

 Updated yesterday
Different world: West African cricket teams start small but aim big

Different world: West African cricket teams start small but aim big

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM