Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

CJP addressing bar members in Charsadda today. Photo: Geo News

CHARSADDA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Friday that the time has come for the judiciary to deliver, adding that otherwise, "we will not be able to achieve our goals".

Addressing bar members in Charsadda, the chief justice thanked the audience for giving him a chance to be present among them today.

Chief Justice Nisar said he has travelled the world and considers this judicial complex one of the best in the world.

“Institutions are made of people,” he said in his speech.

The chief justice reiterated his advice from yesterday for updating of old laws of the country.



He called for workshops for judges to ensure trial courts dispense with cases swiftly.

Chief Justice Nisar lamented that decades-old cases are still pending in various courts of the country.

“Right to life is the most important right,” he said while explaining the Supreme Court’s use of suo motu powers to enforce fundamental rights.

During his remarks, he also asked the audience to reveal if they have any pressing cases related to fundamental rights so he can hear the case there and then.

Visit to DHQ Hospital

On his way back, the chief justice visited the District Headquarters Hospital. On his arrival, the chief justice was greeted by protesting teachers of the workers' welfare board. Chief Justice Nisar assured them of getting their issues resolved.

Moreover, during the visit, a woman approached the chief justice claiming that police are yet to take any action after the murder of her son 10 days ago.

The chief justice assured the woman of getting justice.

At the hospital, patients complained to the country's top judge of lack of basic medicines while the doctors admitted to the same.

The chief justice arrived in Peshawar Wednesday night on a two-day visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he heard several cases related to public welfare issues at the Peshawar registry.