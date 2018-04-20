Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

New Islamabad airport. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urging him to name the new Islamabad airport after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi earlier said the Benazir Bhutto International Airport will henceforth at its new premises be called, Islamabad International Airport. He had said the new Islamabad airport will not be named after any personality.

Responding to his statement, Rabbani said, “It is an unfortunate reflection on how we honour our civilian national heroes."

"Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a valiant fighter in the struggle for democracy, rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. She freed this country from the shackles of Zia's Martial Law and finally was assassinated in the streets of Rawalpindi, crusading against terrorism and extremism," he added in his letter to the premier.

Rabbani continued, “In memory of her assassination the said airport was named Benazir Bhutto International Airport. This is not uncommon, I am sure you will recall that Idlewood International Airport, New York, USA was renamed as John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport after his assassination in Dallas, Texas. A large number of airports throughout the world bear the names of prominent international personalities.”

The PPP senator further upheld, "This petty act will not subtract from Shaheed Mohtarma's place in history but it is a sad reflection on us as a nation and more particularly on your government."

Photo: Geo News screengrab

The inauguration of the new airport was earlier scheduled for April 20 but has been delayed till May 3.

The new Islamabad airport, 30 kilometres from the capital, will be capable of serving nine million passengers per year and 50,000 metric tons of cargo.

It has been under construction for more than a decade, encountering repeated delays and missing deadlines for opening dating back to 2016.

The new airport will have runways capable of handling larger A380 jets that are now unable to land in the capital.

It will also have 15 air bridges to allow boarding directly from the terminal, instead passengers riding buses to all planes.