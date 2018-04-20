NAB approves probe into Musharraf's disproportionate assets, misuse of authority

The National Accountability Bureau today approved a probe into former president Pervez Musharraf's disproportionate assets and misuse of authority. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau today approved a probe into former president Pervez Musharraf's disproportionate assets and misuse of authority.



Musharraf also faces high treason charges in Pakistan. He had postponed his return to the country last month over security concerns, sources informed Geo News.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges. On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Probe into alleged corruption by Moonis Elahi approved

The anti-graft watchdog also approved a probe into Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's corruption and an offshore company, as his name had appeared in the Panama Papers, according to a notification issued earlier today.

Elahi had appeared before NAB earlier this year along with all his financial records. He had remained at the NAB headquarters for around an hour.

Recently, NAB initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

Speaking to the press after his appearance before the NAB, Elahi said that he has answered all the questions on offshore companies.

“I am a politician, I have declared all my assets,” he said. “I will continue to appear before institutions whenever summoned. I have nothing to hide.”