Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
Azaz Syed

NAB approves probe into Musharraf's disproportionate assets, misuse of authority

By
Azaz Syed

Friday Apr 20, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau today approved a probe into former president Pervez Musharraf's disproportionate assets and misuse of authority. Photo: Geo News file
 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau today approved a probe into former president Pervez Musharraf's disproportionate assets and misuse of authority.

Musharraf also faces high treason charges in Pakistan. He had postponed his return to the country last month over security concerns, sources informed Geo News. 

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges. On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing Musharraf treason case

The three-member bench was dissolved today after its head, Justice Yahya Afridi, recused himself

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Probe into alleged corruption by Moonis Elahi approved

The anti-graft watchdog also approved a probe into Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's corruption and an offshore company, as his name had appeared in the Panama Papers, according to a notification issued earlier today. 

Elahi had appeared before NAB earlier this year along with all his financial records. He had remained at the NAB headquarters for around an hour. 

Offshore companies: PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB

Elahi had earlier appeared before NAB Lahore on January 30

Recently, NAB initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

Speaking to the press after his appearance before the NAB, Elahi said that he has answered all the questions on offshore companies.

“I am a politician, I have declared all my assets,” he said. “I will continue to appear before institutions whenever summoned. I have nothing to hide.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Selling of votes: PTI issues show cause notices to 20 KP MPAs

Selling of votes: PTI issues show cause notices to 20 KP MPAs

 Updated an hour ago
Celebrities, others come forward in Ali Zafar's support after sexual harassment allegations

Celebrities, others come forward in Ali Zafar's support after sexual harassment allegations

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Determined to make Pakistan major economic power by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

Determined to make Pakistan major economic power by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Kulsoom’s chemotherapy treatment has ended: Nawaz Sharif

Kulsoom’s chemotherapy treatment has ended: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
MPA refuses to leave Sindh Assembly premises in protest of water deficit

MPA refuses to leave Sindh Assembly premises in protest of water deficit

Updated 3 hours ago
Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

 Updated 5 hours ago
Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Updated 6 hours ago
If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM