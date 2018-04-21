ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court sent suspended SSP Rao Anwar to jail till May 2 in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter in the city.



Anwar was presented in the court on Saturday after his physical remand ended.

During the hearing, investigation officer, SSP Central Dr Rizwan, requested the court for time to submit the final chargesheet as enquiry by the joint investigation team had not been completed yet.

Subsequently, the anti-terrorism court granted time to the investigation officer and adjourned the cast till May 2.

The court also sent to jail on judicial remand constable Shakeel, who was reportedly part of the team which killed Naqeebullah in the fake encounter.

Moreover, the court extended judicial remand of former DSP Qamar Ahmed and eight others.

After the hearing when a journalist asked the suspended SSP if Naqeebullah was a terrorist, Anwar said he would respond to the question after the final chargesheet is submitted in the court.

Strict security arrangements were made, while an additional contingent of police was deployed around the anti-terrorism court before the appearance of Anwar.

Naqeebullah’s family and members of Pashtun Qaumi Jirga also reached the court before hearing started.

Cases have been filed against 24 accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah. Out of the count, 11 have been arrested while 13 others are absconding.

Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter reportedly on January 13 in Karachi. Anwar declared Naqeebullah a terrorist after news of the fake encounter aired on the television on January 18. A case on the incident was filed on January 19, while Anwar was suspended from duty the next day.

The Supreme Court ordered Anwar to appear on January 27, but the suspended SSP remained on the run for at least two months.