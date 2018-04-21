Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 21 2018
By
Amin Anwar

ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

By
Amin Anwar

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court sent suspended SSP Rao Anwar to jail till May 2 in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter in the city.

Anwar was presented in the court on Saturday after his physical remand ended.

During the hearing, investigation officer, SSP Central Dr Rizwan, requested the court for time to submit the final chargesheet as enquiry by the joint investigation team had not been completed yet.

Subsequently, the anti-terrorism court granted time to the investigation officer and adjourned the cast till May 2.

The court also sent to jail on judicial remand constable Shakeel, who was reportedly part of the team which killed Naqeebullah in the fake encounter.

Moreover, the court extended judicial remand of former DSP Qamar Ahmed and eight others.

After the hearing when a journalist asked the suspended SSP if Naqeebullah was a terrorist, Anwar said he would respond to the question after the final chargesheet is submitted in the court.

Strict security arrangements were made, while an additional contingent of police was deployed around the anti-terrorism court before the appearance of Anwar.

Naqeebullah’s family and members of Pashtun Qaumi Jirga also reached the court before hearing started.

Cases have been filed against 24 accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah. Out of the count, 11 have been arrested while 13 others are absconding.

Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter reportedly on January 13 in Karachi. Anwar declared Naqeebullah a terrorist after news of the fake encounter aired on the television on January 18. A case on the incident was filed on January 19, while Anwar was suspended from duty the next day.

The Supreme Court ordered Anwar to appear on January 27, but the suspended SSP remained on the run for at least two months. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

Updated 42 minutes ago
Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Imran leaves for four-day London visit

Imran leaves for four-day London visit

 Updated 2 hours ago
Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

 Updated 4 hours ago
Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

 Updated 5 hours ago
The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

 Updated an hour ago
CJP takes notice of appointment of Shehbaz’s former secretary to WTO

CJP takes notice of appointment of Shehbaz’s former secretary to WTO

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM