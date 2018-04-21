Can't connect right now! retry
The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday said that the true essence of the “respect the vote” slogan lies in serving the masses and providing them with basic rights.

“The respect of vote that is being talked about…it..[will be achieved] when the people are served,” he said in an address to an event in Lahore.

The chief justice went on to ask what is wrong with judiciary providing basic rights to the people.

Justice Nisar said that formulating laws is the responsibility of the legislature, adding that no laws in line with modern requirements have been added to the Constitution.

He added that only democracy can prevail in Pakistan.

“Quaid-e-Azam only envisaged democracy in Pakistan,” he said while addressing an event in Lahore.

The top judge said that there is no room for martial law in either the Constitution or anyone’s minds. Reiterating his earlier claims, he said that he will step down if democracy ceases to exist in Pakistan. 

Chief Justice Nisar further said that vote is respected when people are given their fundamental rights as per the Constitution. 

He remarked that Pakistan has been a result of continuous struggle and countless sacrifices. “We didn’t get Pakistan as charity or gift.”

Chief Justice Nisar, however, lamented that people in Pakistan are not grateful towards their homeland. “Nations which don’t have a country of their own are very unfortunate. How can anyone be ungrateful towards their own homeland?” he remarked.

“We are present here because of this country,” he added.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that Pakistan’s conditions would’ve been very different if Allama Iqbal had stayed alive few years after the country achieved independence. 

CJP stresses importance of education 

The top judge remarked that education is the most important thing for any country to progress. “The countries which have Harvard and Oxford universities have progressed much further. But, here the institutions are being demolished and people are being deprived of their basic rights,” he said.

Education is the fundamental right of the people and it is the duty of the government to ensure all people have equal access to it. “We have to end the discrimination in school,” he remarked.

“Give them [the students] education so that they can be empowered,” he said, adding that he will not be able to forgive himself if he fails to perform his duty. 

