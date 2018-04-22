PTI, PPP in cahoots with each other: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif speaks to the media after meeting MQM-P leaders in Bahadurabad. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday warned people against party rivals Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party during his visit to Karachi.

Addressing the media in Lyari after meeting Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Bahadurabad faction leaders earlier today, Shehbaz asked people to "beware of Bani Gala and Bilawal House."



"Bilawal House and Bani Gala are in cahoots with each other, do not fall for [what they say]," the PML-N president lashed out at his opponents.

Shehbaz lamented that whenever he visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI does not [like it], and when he comes to Sindh, the PPP gets offended.

"They get offended when we hold the mirror up to them," he continued.

The Punjab chief minister emphasised that he has not come to Karachi for political point-scoring, and that he has clearly told the party leaders he did not come to the city with any political agenda.

'K-Electric responsible for Karachi's power woes'

Commenting on Karachi's power woes, Shehbaz Sharif held K-Electric, the sole power supplier in the megalopolis, primarily responsible for the load-shedding.

During his speech, the chief minister said that K-Electric has not made two power plants functional, which are capable of producing 250MW of electricity.

He called on K-Electric to resolve the issues in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the people of Karachi during the month of Ramazan.

He also highlighted the persistent power issues elsewhere in Sindh, pointing out that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had decided in 2013 to restore uninterrupted power supply in Karachi.

The PML-N president also spoke about the security situation of Karachi, saying peace in the city was essential for stable law and order across Pakistan. “Karachi is the face of Pakistan for the entire world,” he noted.

However, Shehbaz said, peace has been restored in Karachi, which can be gauged from the fact that 80% of extortion has ended. “The operation by Rangers [in Karachi] should be lauded.”

He vowed to transform Karachi into 'New York City' if the PML-N is given another chance in the general elections later this year.

"We will [transform] Karachi into New York City. We will bring the Metro bus service here; not just one, but many Metros: orange, blue, yellow lines, we will bring everything."

Prior to his visit to Karachi, Shehbaz had appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bring an end to load-shedding in Karachi.

Since the last few weeks, Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after K-Electric said the Sui Southern Gas Company has curbed supply and it is thus unable to produce the required amount of power. The gas company, on the other hand, claims K-Electric owes it millions in dues and it will restore supply once the payments are made.

Shehbaz welcomed at MQM-P's Bahadurabad office

Shehbaz Sharif was received by MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the party's Bahadurabad office on Sunday.

After his arrival at the office, Shehbaz said that for the sake of progress in the metropolis, the ruling PML-N is standing beside MQM-P Bahadurabad.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in an apparent reference to PPP, said at the occasion that the government with "an artificial majority" in Sindh has been imposed upon them.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz addressed a jirga at Mardan House where he shared that Awami National Party and PML-N will walk forward hand-in-hand to improve the city’s situation.

After arriving at Mardan House, Shehbaz held a meeting with ANP’s Shahi Syed.

The Punjab chief minister will also hold meetings with industrialists and traders at Governor House during his visit, and will also be part of the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

He is also slated to participate in a conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor later.