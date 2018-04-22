Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

The women officials of the Islamabad police have made allegations of harassment and sexual exploitation against some of their senior male colleagues including some DSPs and inspectors. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police has been rocked by an unprecedented harassment scandal that has sent shock waves all over the country.



The women officials of the Islamabad police have made allegations of harassment and sexual exploitation against some of their senior male colleagues including some DSPs and inspectors.

The more worrying aspect is that while they submitted the complaint on March 27, 2018, the issue was seemingly brushed under the carpet for at least three weeks, and no tangible action was taken by the top bosses.

Frustrated by the lack of action from the top bosses, the female officers ‘leaked’ the issue to the media and the top judiciary. They addressed the complaint to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Minister for Interior, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Inspector-General of Police, Islamabad.

According to the complaints, the female officials would be directed to appear before the ‘competent authority’ (usually ASP or SP) to clarify their position over 'indiscipline or negligence in duties'.

Once cornered, the female officials only had the Hobson’s choice, but the competent authority offered to hush up the issue if they agreed to spend some time in a separate room.

The complainants pointed out to ‘special rooms’ within the ‘Police Lines,’ meant for this purpose. Most of the time, the male cops succeeded in exploiting them.

The top brass of Islamabad police was stunned after the scandal caught the eye of the media. The lone respite the Islamabad police bosses came up with was that none of the victims came forth to lodge a formal complaint or a ‘First Information Report’ in the case as yet.

Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, Inspector-General of Police Islamabad, called a meeting with other senior officials and investigations were started quietly.

The meeting found that there was substance in the allegations and the police managed to dug out at least seven credible cases. But they were confronted with a serious problem as the victims were reluctant to come forth and be part of the investigation process.

“We cannot deny if such an ugly thing has not happened in the ranks of Islamabad police. There are such elements in every sphere of life and the Islamabad police, unfortunately, does not seem to an exception. But to say the least, it is absolutely unacceptable and intolerable,” said Sultan Azam Temuri.

“The investigations into the allegations have already started and we are making substantial headway. But these investigations are very challenging. One can launch investigations into other crimes but in this particular case the victims have provided no evidence or proof and are reluctant to be part of the investigations, the situation is difficult for the investigators as they first have to collect the pieces of this puzzle and then put those together to solve it," said Temuri.

“But we are still making our way up,” the Islamabad IG said.

“I promise one thing loud and clear that the strictest possible action, including dismissal from service and a term in jail for the offence, will be taken against the guilty. They would be dealt with as severely as allowed under the law no matter if one is a ‘Foot Constable’ or the ‘IGP’,” Temuri remarked.

On the other hand, the complainants do not seem too eager to press the charges, because in that case, they would have to come out in public and face the wrath of the society.

It was reliably learned that the victims have not yet forwarded the evidence of the exploitation to the chief justice or any other judge of the Supreme Court or those of the Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the women rights activists also have their say in the matter. They believe some extraordinary steps are needed to handle this issue because the victims deserve to be protected.

Originally published in The News