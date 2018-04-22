Pakistan cricket team to leave for England-Ireland tour today

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 22, 2018

The Pakistan cricket team will leave today for a tour of the United Kingdom where they will play three test matches against England and Ireland, and two T20 international matches against Scotland.

Pakistan will kick off the tour with a tour match against Kent on April 28 followed by a second tour match against Northamptonshire on May 4.

Pakistan will then take on Ireland who will be playing their first ever test match on May 11 before taking on England in two test matches on May 24 and June 1.

This will be followed by two T20 international matches against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

Prior to leaving for the tour, Pakistan’s 16 member squad took part in a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Speaking on the last day of the camp, captain Sarfraz Ahmed weighed in on the Fawad Alam debate which has consumed Pakistan cricket, since his exclusion from the upcoming tour of Ireland and England.

“This is completely untrue that Fawad was not picked up on the bases of techniques, management issue or any other fault in him."

“Fawad has not played a Test since 2009 but he was called to the camp as one of the probable players who could've been selected for the upcoming tour. Just because he was called it does not mean it was a done deal that he would be picked for the team. Since Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali performed better, hence they were picked,” he explained.

Sarfraz also added that he was looking forward to their encounter against Ireland and had high hopes from his young team. 

