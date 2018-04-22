Can't connect right now! retry
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Sunday that the Supreme Court will get to the bottom of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) mismanagement case.

During the suo motu hearing of case on Sunday, a two-member bench of the apex court’s Lahore Registry, which was headed by Chief Justice Nisar, reprimanded Punjab health officials over the appointment of Afzaal Bhatti as Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Punjab and board member of PIC.

“How can anyone with dual citizenship be appointed as oversea commissions and PIC members,” the CJP remarked while addressing Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique.

“How did all of this happen when you were the in-charge? You know this all will go in the charge-sheet against you. I feel showing this entire investigation to the chief minister,” Chief Justice Nisar observed, adding “this Qazi is not that weak, the case will be forwarded to NAB.”

The CJP also summoned Director General NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad summoned over an inquiry into the case.

Moreover, the court also ordered to put the name of Afzaal Bhatti on Exit Control List.

The court summoned all authorities concerned again on April 28

