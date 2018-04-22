Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
Rasool Dawar

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

By
Rasool Dawar

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: One security official was martyred while three others were injured in an explosion in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan Agency Sunday morning.

According to government officials, officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing of an explosive device. Subsequently, one official was martyred while three others were injured.

The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion.

Two security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Sources said a military vehicle was targetted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali

Security personnel injured in the first blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment.

The explosion occurred when a routine curfew was imposed in the area.

Although most of the areas in North Waziristan Agency have been cleared following military operations, some attacks still occur. 

In one of the recent incidents, two armed forces personnel were martyred in the agency.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali Tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz’s narrative can break PML-N into two: Shah Mehmood

Nawaz’s narrative can break PML-N into two: Shah Mehmood

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Military leaders attend North Waziristan jirga to resolve traders' problems

Military leaders attend North Waziristan jirga to resolve traders' problems

 Updated 59 seconds ago
IN PICTURES: The secret season of Baltistan

IN PICTURES: The secret season of Baltistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Grateful to CJP for taking interest in public issues: Siraj

Grateful to CJP for taking interest in public issues: Siraj

 Updated 4 hours ago
Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from Zia, asks Bilawal

Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from Zia, asks Bilawal

Updated 7 hours ago
Siraj-ul-Haq should step down if he disagrees with PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

Siraj-ul-Haq should step down if he disagrees with PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 8 hours ago
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

 Updated 9 hours ago
‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

 Updated 9 hours ago
CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM