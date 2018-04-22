Military leaders attend North Waziristan jirga to resolve traders' problems

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said a jirga was held, on the army chief's instructions, to resolve the issues of traders from North Waziristan Agency.



The military's spokesperson, in the press statement, said there exists no issue that cannot be resolved through talks.

The decision to form a committee, under the supervision of NWA's political agent, to assess the losses incurred by Miramshah's shop-owners was taken in the meeting between tribal notables and civil-military leadership.

The shop-owners expressed complete satisfaction on the decision to form the committee and the role of Pakistan Army.

Major General Ghafoor added that residents of the tribal areas had joined hands with the forces to make great sacrifices for the establishment of peace, adding that operations conducted by the armed forces had eliminated terrorism.

The resolution of problems faced by citizens is the first priority of the state, said the DG ISPR. He stressed that he would not let the country's peace be put at stake by enemies of the state.

Tribal notables chanted slogans of 'long live Pakistan Army and Pakistan' at the end of the jirgah.

A statement issued by the political agent had also confirmed that a jirgah had been held to resolve the problems faced by the traders from North Waziristan Agency in Miramshah earlier today. DG ISPR Major General Ghafoor, GCO North Waziristan and civil leadership, including FATA's additional chief secretary, political agent and assistant political agent, were in attendance.

Discussions were held for the monetary compensation of the shop-owners in North Waziristan. President of the Traders Union was also in attendance of the meeting.

Earlier this week, on Friday, the traders had ended a protest sit-in in Islamabad after successful conclusion of talks with officials of the political administration.

The traders had been staging the sit-in since Monday, however, talks between a delegation sent by them and the political administration succeeded at the National Press Club on Friday.

Sources informed Geo News that the breakthrough occurred during a meeting of traders' representatives with DG ISPR Major General Ghafoor.

In a series of tweets later, the military's spokesperson said that economic rehabilitation of tribes had taken priority and mainstreaming of FATA remained a key to their empowerment and prosperity.

