Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NWA traders end Islamabad sit-in after talks with political administration

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The traders from North Waziristan Agency, who had been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad, ended their demonstration after talks succeeded with officials of the political administration on Friday.

The traders had been staging the sit-in for the past four days, however, talks between a delegation sent by them and the political administration succeeded at the National Press Club on Friday.

Sources informed Geo News that the breakthrough occurred during a meeting of traders' representatives with Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

The meeting lasted for four hours, during which the representatives were assured of compensation for their losses and another meeting for resolution of the issue in North Waziristan, sources added.

Following the talks, Mohammad Shafique made an announcement pertaining to ending the sit-in. Ajmal Baloch, president of Islamabad traders association, said the DG ISPR has assured of rehabilitation of the traders' businesses.

Sources further said that a meeting would also be held in North Waziristan on April 22 and a committee would be constituted to compensate all losses. The assistant political agent would be responsible for implementation of an agreement reached between the traders and political administration, they said.

Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai and trade figure Ajmal Baloch will be the guarantors of the agreement, sources added.

In his tweets later, the DG ISPR said that economic rehabilitation of tribes had taken priority and mainstreaming of FATA remained a key to their empowerment and prosperity.

"Affected NWA traders shall have a meeting with local civil-military [officials] and FATA secretariat representatives on 22 April to discuss genuine issues and way forward," he said.

"Brave tribes of FATA have achieved peace & stability after lot of hardships & sacrifices. Restoration of normal life after kinetic operation is part of ‘clear-hold-build-transfer’ strategy," Major General Ghafoor said further.

"State, including security forces, is committed to rehabilitate the affected population."

He said: "We are through with challenges of ‘clear’ phase after kinetic operations, ‘hold & build’ in progress. It’s our home, by working together we shall gradually bring back complete normalcy. It’s time to be aware of inimical forces trying to create uncertainty but shall never succeed, IA."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

Updated 43 minutes ago
Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Imran leaves for four-day London visit

Imran leaves for four-day London visit

 Updated 2 hours ago
Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

 Updated 4 hours ago
Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

 Updated 5 hours ago
The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

 Updated an hour ago
ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM