Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC orders to restore former PM Nawaz Sharif's security

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif's rally on the GT Road last year following his disqualification. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Monday to restore former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawful security.

Hearing a suo motu case related to security protocol of personnel with no official entitlement, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that they do not want to put anyone’s life in danger.

The chief justice then directed the provinces to come up with security guidelines.

Last week, Chief Justice Nisar had directed inspector-generals of Islamabad and all four provinces to take back security escorts from people who are not entitled to it.

As a result, around 13,000 police officials were called back from their respective security duties.

Reacting to the news, former premier Nawaz's daughter Maryam had tweeted, in an apparent reference to the chief justice, that he would be responsible in case anything happens to her father then. 

During today's hearing, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri informed the court that they provide security to personnel on directions of the Interior Ministry.

Security withdrawn from individuals with no entitlement after CJP orders

In Punjab alone, security was withdrawn of 1,853 personalities and 4,610 officials were called back

The chief justice remarked that some people have objections regarding its order of retracting security, adding that those facing a security risk should keep their escorts.

“Nawaz Sharif should get security as a former prime minister,” the chief justice observed. He also directed to ascertain whether Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has security escorts.

The hearing was then adjourned for a week.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Cyberattack on Careem, data of 14 million customers stolen

Cyberattack on Careem, data of 14 million customers stolen

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Chinese man flies to Pakistan to marry woman from Sargodha

Chinese man flies to Pakistan to marry woman from Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace

Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Vocational training centre for transgender persons starts in Lahore

Vocational training centre for transgender persons starts in Lahore

Updated 2 hours ago
Had it not been for CPEC, would've shut down cement factories: CJP

Had it not been for CPEC, would've shut down cement factories: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistanis among world’s most intelligent people: Gen Zubair

Pakistanis among world’s most intelligent people: Gen Zubair

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC suspends sentence of judge, wife in Tayyaba torture case

IHC suspends sentence of judge, wife in Tayyaba torture case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will put corrupt politicians in boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

Will put corrupt politicians in boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

Updated 5 hours ago
Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM