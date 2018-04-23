SC orders to restore former PM Nawaz Sharif's security

Former PM Nawaz Sharif's rally on the GT Road last year following his disqualification. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Monday to restore former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawful security.

Hearing a suo motu case related to security protocol of personnel with no official entitlement, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that they do not want to put anyone’s life in danger.

The chief justice then directed the provinces to come up with security guidelines.

Last week, Chief Justice Nisar had directed inspector-generals of Islamabad and all four provinces to take back security escorts from people who are not entitled to it.

As a result, around 13,000 police officials were called back from their respective security duties.

Reacting to the news, former premier Nawaz's daughter Maryam had tweeted, in an apparent reference to the chief justice, that he would be responsible in case anything happens to her father then.

During today's hearing, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri informed the court that they provide security to personnel on directions of the Interior Ministry.

The chief justice remarked that some people have objections regarding its order of retracting security, adding that those facing a security risk should keep their escorts.

“Nawaz Sharif should get security as a former prime minister,” the chief justice observed. He also directed to ascertain whether Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has security escorts.

The hearing was then adjourned for a week.