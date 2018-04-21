Security withdrawn from individuals with no entitlement after CJP orders

ISLAMABAD: Officials deployed on the security of individuals without entitlement are being withdrawn after Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar gave a 24-hour deadline for the inspector generals to implement the withdrawal orders.

Police sources said that the Inspector General of Police Islamabad withdrew 246 security personnel.

According to the breakdown, 50 officials were deployed on the security of political leaders while 86 officials were safeguarding civil judges.

In Punjab, security was withdrawn of 1,853 personalities and 4,610 officials were called back.

The IG Punjab also submitted a report to the apex court, where the CJP appreciated the swift action.

Sources informed that 429 Balochistan constabulary officials were withdrawn from VIP deployment.

The officials were deployed on the security of political, tribal, former senators, ex-bureaucrats, and retired policemen.

In Quetta, a list was made of 331 policemen on VIP security protocol and several were withdrawn, according to police sources.

On Thursday, CJP Saqib Nisar had directed inspector-generals of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad to take back security protocols from people who don't have privilege.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud had already submitted a report to the court on the issue.