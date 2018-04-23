Can't connect right now! retry
Afghan star Rashid Khan picked for World XI T20 match

Afghanistan´s leg spinner Rashid Khan is ranked number one in ICC T20 bowling rankings

LONDON: Afghanistan´s mesmerising leg spinner Rashid Khan will play for a World XI in the one-off Twenty20 clash with West Indies at Lord´s to raise funds for stadiums damaged by last year´s hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The 19-year-old -- who is ranked number one in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 bowling rankings -- said he was honoured to be selected for the match on May 31 against a side who had contributed so much to the sport.

"It is a matter of great honour and pride for me and my country that I have been chosen to support one of cricket´s oldest and most loyal members," he said in a statement.

"I don´t think it will be incorrect to say that a number of cricketers from this and previous generations were inspired and attracted to cricket due to the heroics of the West Indies sides of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

"And if the West Indies are now looking upon us for help, then there shouldn´t be a hesitation for even a second."

Afridi, Malik confirm participation for ICC World XI against Windies

Match being staged to raise funds to rebuild five major cricket venues in the Caribbean that were badly damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Rashid, who will also play for Sussex in this season´s T20 competition, will be captained by England´s limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan.

The team will also have Pakistan duo Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, Sri Lanka´s Thisara Perera and Bangladesh pair all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal.

