Foreign Minister Asif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO summit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif shakes hand with China President Xi Jinping. Photo: APP

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing on Monday.



Asif in his meeting during the foreign minister council session expressed his goodwill to the Chinese President from the people of Pakistan and said that the relations between the neighboring countries are based on mutual respect and harmony.

"China and Pakistan are strategic partners," he said.

The Chinese president appreciated Pakistan’s role as a member in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Separately, Asif said that Pakistan believes that the informal meetings between the Chinese and Indian leaders may play an active role in ensuring regional peace.

He said that in his meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he informed him of the serious situation prevailing in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Asif said that Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and no matter what the two countries will continue to stand side by side. Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and wish for China to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, he added.

He also wished that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit proves to be a complete success.