Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Foreign Minister Asif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO summit

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif shakes hand with China President Xi Jinping. Photo: APP

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing on Monday.

Asif in his meeting during the foreign minister council session expressed his goodwill to the Chinese President from the people of Pakistan and said that the relations between the neighboring countries are based on mutual respect and harmony.

"China and Pakistan are strategic partners," he said.

The Chinese president appreciated Pakistan’s role as a member in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

Khawaja Asif met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday

Separately, Asif said that Pakistan believes that the informal meetings between the Chinese and Indian leaders may play an active role in ensuring regional peace. 

He said that in his meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he informed him of the serious situation prevailing in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Asif said that Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and no matter what the two countries will continue to stand side by side. Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and wish for China to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, he added.

He also wished that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit proves to be a complete success.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Four FC personnel martyred, 51 injured in Kohlu road accident

Four FC personnel martyred, 51 injured in Kohlu road accident

Updated 2 hours ago
Sikh pilgrim who went missing in Pakistan found from Sheikhupura

Sikh pilgrim who went missing in Pakistan found from Sheikhupura

 Updated 3 hours ago
Karachi’s scenic Do Darya food street ordered to shut down

Karachi’s scenic Do Darya food street ordered to shut down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Khursheed Shah warns institutions heading towards ‘dangerous’ confrontation

Khursheed Shah warns institutions heading towards ‘dangerous’ confrontation

 Updated 5 hours ago
Water Commission orders K-Electric to clear wires from main roads

Water Commission orders K-Electric to clear wires from main roads

Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-B responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

MQM-B responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

 Updated an hour ago
Rabia case: Suspect confesses to murdering, raping Karachi minor

Rabia case: Suspect confesses to murdering, raping Karachi minor

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI lawmakers want judicial commission over vote-selling allegations

PTI lawmakers want judicial commission over vote-selling allegations

 Updated 7 hours ago
Navy chief arrives in Iran to attend Indian ocean naval symposium

Navy chief arrives in Iran to attend Indian ocean naval symposium

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM