Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Qamber Zaidi

What has interior ministry done for Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, asks CJP

Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Earlier, the petitioner had pointed out 87 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in Sri Lanka, 83 in Thailand, 2,710 in UAE, 423 United Kingdom, 69 in Turkey, 189 in Iran and three in Azerbaijan. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a case pertaining to Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign countries, the Chief Justice of Pakistan questioned the role of interior ministry in reaching out to jailed Pakistanis.

“Pakistani citizens are imprisoned in foreign countries’ jails. Where is interior ministry?” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar during the hearing on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Nisar criticising former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar remarked: “Nisar thought of suspending the agreement pertaining to transfer of prisoners.”

The CJP was referring to Pakistan’s decision to stop implementation agreements on swapping convicted prisoners with various countries such as the UK, UAE, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Spain. The announcement of the decision was made on March 16, 2015.

Proceeding forward, the top judge remarked: “Please tell us, how long will it take for prisoners to return to Pakistan. Ask interior minister and then tell us.”

He added that both interior and foreign ministry should be questioned over this. “Ask both the ministries and let us know. The prisoners can complete the sentences in their own countries.”

Earlier, the petitioner had pointed out 87 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in Sri Lanka, 83 in Thailand, 2,710 in UAE, 423 United Kingdom, 69 in Turkey, 189 in Iran and three in Azerbaijan. 

