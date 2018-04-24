Can't connect right now! retry
Eight killed as jeep falls into ravine near Muzaffarabad

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Representational image 

MUZAFFARABAD: At least eight people were killed when a jeep fell into a ravine on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the jeep was carrying more than 10 passengers and was headed to Dara Seri near Muzaffarabad when it fell into a ravine.

Efforts were underway to rescue the remaining passengers, sources said. 

Thirty dead, mostly children, as school bus plunges off cliff in India

At least 30 people, including 27 children, killed as school bus plunges into a deep ravine in northern India

Earlier this month, at least 30 people, including 27 children, were killed on April 9 in northern India when a school bus plunged into a deep ravine in the Himalayan foothills.

The bus carrying young students in Himachal Pradesh state flew off a cliff near Nurpur, about 325 kilometres (200 miles) from the state capital Shimla, and crashed into a valley.

"The bus rolled into a 200 feet-deep (60 metre) gorge, killing 27 schoolchildren, two teachers, and the driver," a senior local police official, Santosh Patialma, told AFP from the scene.

Most of the students aboard were aged between 10 and 12 years and hailed from a local school, he added. Twelve had been rushed to hospital, most in a critical condition.

