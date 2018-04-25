Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

GUJRAT: The body of an Italian-Pakistani woman, Sana Cheema, who was killed in an alleged case of so-called honour killing will be exhumed today (Wednesday), Geo News reported.

After the exhumation, the post mortem of the body will be conducted, according to the police.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the girl was killed by her father, brother, and uncle over ‘honour’. Police said that the 26-year-old woman’s family had termed her death as an ‘accident’ and buried the body in West Mangowal area of District Gujrat on April 18.

However, district police officer (DPO) Gujrat started an investigation after social media reports suggested that the girl had been murdered.

According to the police, the girl’s father, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, wanted to marry her off to his relative but Sana wanted to get married in Italy. The father then took on board his son, Adnan Mustafa, and brother, Mazhar Iqbal, and hatched a plan to kill her.

The police have registered a case against three suspects on April 23, who are yet to be arrested.

The grave-digger who buried Sana's body has reportedly said that the relatives of the deceased were in a hurry to bury her as they brought two labourers with them to expedite burial.

On the issue, the Italian foreign ministry remarked that it has kept an eye on the case, adding that it is determined to reach to the bottom of the case. The ministry also said that it is willing to cooperate with Pakistani authorities over the issue.

Moreover, the case garnered enough attention on social media and Women's March - Milan is calling for people to post pictures demanding #JusticeforSana and #TruthforSana. 

