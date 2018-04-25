Man shoots, injures transgender sibling in Muzaffargarh

Nirma after being shot and injured by her brother. Photo: Geo News

MUZAFFARGARH: A man shot and injured his transgender sibling Tuesday night when the latter refused to give him money, said the police.

The injured person, Nirma, said his brother would often ask her for money and on refusing he would beat the former. She added that with her income she even organised her accused brother’s wedding.

However, this time when Nirma refused, her brother and his friends thrashed her first and then shot and injured his sibling.

Following the incident Nirma was shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan while a case was filed against her brother and four others in Kot Addu police station.

Nirma is around 30 years old and lived in a separate, rented house. She is older than her brother who shot and injured her.

Transgender persons in Pakistan are often subjected to ill-treatment by their family members, who often also kick them out of the house. They are then forced to live with others with similar situations, forming a community.

However, since they do not get opportunities to get formal education, transgender persons are often left with odd jobs like begging and dancing at weddings to make ends meet.

Nevertheless, measures are being taken in Pakistan to help transgender persons live a dignified life. These include, the option of a third gender on National Database Registration Authority’s form for a national identity card and opening of vocational training centres to help them learn skills.