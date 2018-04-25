Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
By
AMAdnan Mujtaba

Man shoots, injures transgender sibling in Muzaffargarh

By
AMAdnan Mujtaba

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

Nirma after being shot and injured by her brother. Photo: Geo News

MUZAFFARGARH: A man shot and injured his transgender sibling Tuesday night when the latter refused to give him money, said the police.

The injured person, Nirma, said his brother would often ask her for money and on refusing he would beat the former. She added that with her income she even organised her accused brother’s wedding.

However, this time when Nirma refused, her brother and his friends thrashed her first and then shot and injured his sibling.

Following the incident Nirma was shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan while a case was filed against her brother and four others in Kot Addu police station.

Nirma is around 30 years old and lived in a separate, rented house. She is older than her brother who shot and injured her.

Transgender persons in Pakistan are often subjected to ill-treatment by their family members, who often also kick them out of the house. They are then forced to live with others with similar situations, forming a community. 

However, since they do not get opportunities to get formal education, transgender persons are often left with odd jobs like begging and dancing at weddings to make ends meet.

Nevertheless, measures are being taken in Pakistan to help transgender persons live a dignified life. These include, the option of a third gender on National Database Registration Authority’s form for a national identity card and opening of vocational training centres to help them learn skills.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Updated 33 minutes ago
Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Updated 2 hours ago
Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

 Updated 4 hours ago
1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

 Updated 4 hours ago
NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM