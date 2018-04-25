Federal Cabinet ratifies decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy

A meeting of Federal Cabine was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) during its meetings held on April 2 and 3. The Cabinet accorded approval to Special Forces Training Agreement between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Pakistan Army for training in Nigeria.

The Cabinet ratified recommendation of Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in respect of proposed amendments in Rule 26 of the Drug (Licensing, Registering & Advertising) Rule, 1976 and Amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) Rules, 1961.

The Cabinet accorded approval for appointment of Kamran Basharat Mufti, D&SJ, as Presiding Officer in the Intellectual Property Tribunal, Islamabad. Approval was also accorded for repatriation of Azam Anwar Baloch, Judge, Special Court (CNS.I), Karachi and appointment of Ghulam Mustafa Memon, District & Session Judge (BS-21) as Judge Special Court (CNS.I), Karachi in his place.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Shahid Masood Manzar as Chairman of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue. Approval was accorded for amendments in the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act, 1973 and placement of the amended bill before the Parliament. The Cabinet maintained its earlier decision to dissolve the Engineering Development Board (EDB) of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Cabinet accorded approval for signing of Memorandums of Agreement (MoU) including Electronic Origin Data Exchange between Customs Administration under China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus and the Customs Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan on cooperation in exchange of Customs Statistics Data Bilateral Trade, the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan and Office of Auditor General of Nepal on cooperation in Public Sector Auditing, Department of Auditor General of Pakistan and Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in Public Sector Auditing.

CM Khattak chairs KP cabinet session

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had chaired a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday.

During the session, the upcoming budget was discussed as well as the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station project. The go-ahead for the project was given at the meeting.

The CM also announced that a monthly stipend will also be given to minority leaders.