pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Khawaja Asif degraded sanctity of vote: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif degraded the sanctity of the vote himself by having an Iqama (foreign work permit).

He made the remarks in relation to the Islamabad High Court's announcement today of its verdict on the petition seeking Asif's disqualification for holding an Iqama of the United Arab Emirates.

The petition was filed by PTI's Usman Dar, who contested and lost the 2013 general election against Asif in NA-110, Sialkot.

In a statement, the PTI chief said that the disqualification case is not personal but affects the future of the country. 

The comments followed a meeting between Dar and Imran, wherein the two discussed various aspects of the case. 

Talking to the media after arriving in court, Dar said they are satisfied as they submitted in court undeniable proofs against Asif.

IHC to announce Khawaja Asif's disqualification case verdict today

Verdict was reserved by a larger bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah on April 10

He claimed further that Asif has owned having an Iqama as well as misdeclaration of his bank accounts in his electoral nomination papers.

"Ministers have taken an oath of allegiance from the UAE," he asserted. 

Meanwhile, PTI leader Babar Awan said the lower courts are bound to rule according to the Supreme Court’s decision on the Iqama issue, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's disqualification on the same issue.

The petition alleged that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers. The foreign minister has denied the charge.

The verdict was reserved by a larger bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah on April 10 after hearing arguments from both sides.

