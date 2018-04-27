Intezar murder: ATC rejects petition to shift trial to sessions court

Photo: File

KARACHI: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) inside Central Jail, Karachi on Friday rejected a petition requesting the transfer of Intezar Ahmed murder case to a sessions court.

The suspects had submitted a request to shift the trial from the ATC to a sessions court. Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) SHO Tariq Mehmood and officials Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Danial, Bilal, Shahid and Tariq Raheem are in custody in the case but ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider has been given a clean chit by investigators.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's ACLC officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

The ATC also rejected a petition requesting the removal of ACLC SHO Tariq Mehmood’s name from the case.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 9.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed's counsel said, “Jail authorities did not allow my client inside the courtroom.”

“How is it possible that someone whose son has been murdered does not witness court proceedings.”

The counsel added, “Police are hindering the justice process.”

“If Intezar’s further is not allowed inside the courtroom again, we will file a petition,” he added.

Last month, the judicial magistrate (South) transferred the case to the ATC.