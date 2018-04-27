Government appoints five new federal and one state minister

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed five new federal ministers and a state minister.

Marvi Memon, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry took oath as federal ministers.

Meanwhile, Leila Khan has taken oath as state minister.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the newly-appointed ministers in three separate ceremonies.

Earlier during the day, Miftah Ismail, the prime minister's adviser on finance, was appointed federal minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs prior to budget presentation.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Ismail during a ceremony at the Presidency early Friday morning. In the second ceremony, Memon, Aurangzeb, Rehman and Dr Chaudhry were administered the oath and a third ceremony was held for Khan.



While Ismail was given the portfolio for finance minister, portfolios for the other ministers are yet to be announced.